Glitter Beer is the newest trend and it’s now on tap in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – There’s a new drink taking the internet by storm and beer lovers can now taste the sparkling drink at one Harrisburg area restaurant. It’s called glitter beer and the owners of The Vegetable Hunter say they are one of the first in the area to start brewing it.

At any point in time The Vegetable Hunter only ever serves 4 beers and they never repeat a flavor. This is why the owners say they had to come up with a pretty out of the box flavor to put on tap for the next 2 weeks.

The beer is made with edible glitter and is safe for consumption. It can be made in a variety of colors, but the owners decided that purple was their color of choice.

The vegetable hunter is also known for their vegan menu serving up quick dishes that are made with fresh ingredients.

You can check the vegetable hunter out by visiting them on North 2nd Street in Harrisburg Monday to Saturday.