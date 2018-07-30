× Harley-Davidson to roll out smaller motorcycles as part of new international growth plan

MILWAUKEE — As part of its new growth plan, “More Roads to Harley-Davidson,” the iconic company will manufacture smaller motorcycles (including, for the first time in its history, an electric model), focus on international markets, and add smaller retail stores, the company announced Monday.

The moves are designed to “inspire even more people around the world to experience the exhilaration of riding a motorcycle,” the company said in its announcement.

Harley-Davidson, which has a large-scale assembly plant in Springettsbury Township, is targeting both U.S. business and emerging international markets with its latest strategy, it said in the release.

The plan includes:

Technological advances in its Touring and Cruising motorcycles

Creating middleweight and smaller bikes, manufactured in Asia and designed to satisfy emerging markets in India

Launching LiveWire, its first electric motorcycle

Opening new, smaller retail stores in urban areas

Expanding digital and e-commerce capabilities

“The bold actions we are announcing today leverage Harley-Davidson’s vast capabilities and competitive firepower – our excellence in product development and manufacturing, the global appeal of the brand and of course, our great dealer network,” said Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc., in the release. “Alongside our existing loyal riders, we will lead the next revolution of two-wheeled freedom to inspire future riders who have yet to even think about the thrill of riding.

“We expect this plan will result in an engaged, expanded Harley-Davidson community with a more diverse rider base, along with industry-leading margins and cash flow.”