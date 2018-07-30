× Harrisburg man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man is facing aggravated assault, kidnapping and other charges after police say he abducted and assaulted his ex-girlfriend last week.

Terry Osborne, of Regina Street, is also charged with unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, possession of the instrument of crime, and strangulation in the incident, which occurred last Wednesday.

According to police, the victim and a family member were walking along the street when Osborne ran out of a residence, grabbed the victim, threw her over his shoulder, and carried her inside the residence. As the victim kicked and screamed, Osborne allegedly tore her clothes off and strangled her for about 30 seconds. Police say Osborne was screaming at the victim, telling her she was going to die. He allegedly beat the victim over the head with the handles of an axe and a butcher knife.

The victim sustained lacerations to her hands while trying to grab the knife from Osborne, police say.

Eventually, Osborne’s mother entered the room and was able to get the victim out of the residence, police say. The victim suffered bruising to her arms, legs, back, and neck, as well as scratch marks on her neck, chest, and right arm.

Osborne was taken into custody on July 28.