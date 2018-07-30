× Harrisburg police are searching for missing 37-year-old man

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are searching for a 37-year-old man who was reported missing last Friday.

The last time anyone had contact with Mohamed Abdelbaki was June 29, police say. Several attempts were made to contact him by phone, but he reportedly had his number changed and did not notify anyone of his new number, police say.

Abdelbaki is described as a 5-11, 160-pound man with a mustache and goatee. He has a scar on his chin, police say. Abdelbaki also wears glasses. He suffers from a mental illness that requires medication, police say.

If you have seen Mohamed Abdelbaki or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.