Lantern Festival leaves mess in parts of york

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The cleanup continued Monday following the Lantern Festival at the York Expo Center over the weekend, during which thousands of lanterns were launched into the sky.

Many people living in parts of York, West York, and West Manchester Township dealt with the cleanup.

"Ya know we happened to have a bunch land on our roof here at the church," Rev B. Michael Brossman, lead pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church, said. "But we appreciate the fire company being on top of things."

Thousands of lanterns were lit, then set off into the night's sky. They were supposed to disintegrate within 3-4 minutes.

"It was horrible. There were bags every where," a local resident said. "I got stuck in traffic down here. I ended up seeing three fire trucks. There were bags. You can see them still flying around actually."

"Going into this, we didn't think it would be much of an issue because the lantern fest people told us that these things are totally made 100% of tissue paper or cardboard," Clifton Laughman, West Manchester Township Fire Chief, said. "And they burn up and there isn't much of an issue with them. and they don't go too far. Based on the info we were given we didn't think it would be that much of an issue."

Chief Laughman said event organizers did clean up most of the mess.