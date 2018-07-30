× Man dies after motorcycle crash in Spring Garden Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed Sunday evening.

The York County Coroner was dispatched on July 29 to Loucks Mill Road and Windsor Street in Spring Garden Township for a reported fatality that had occurred as a result of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash reportedly occurred around 9:51 p.m., and involved an adult male on a motor cycle and a second vehicle.

Upon arrival, the coroner announced announced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. His identity will be revealed pending notification of next of kin.

The condition of anyone in the second vehicle are unknown at this time.

According to the coroner’s release, the motorcyclist was reportedly wearing a helmet, but speed was a factor.

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology was obtained.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.