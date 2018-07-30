× Motorcycle crash closes all lanes of Route 30 in East Lampeter Twp.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A crash involving a motorcycle that sent one person to the hospital Monday night has closed down all lanes of Lincoln Highway East (Route 30) in East Lampeter Township, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

The accident occurred near the State Police Barracks (2099 Lincoln Highway), between PA 462 and Greenland Drive.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:17 p.m., dispatch says.

The extent of the individual’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 462 and Greenland Dr. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) July 31, 2018

This story has been updated from its previous version.