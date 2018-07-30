× Nearly one year after being shut down by fire, production line at Vitro Architectural Glass Carlisle plant is up and running

CARLISLE — Vitro Architectural Glass announced Monday that Line 1 at its Carlisle plant has restarted production, nearly one year after being shut down by a three-alarm fire caused by a glass leak.

The line had to undergo a complete cold repair in the aftermath of the fire, Vitro says.

“The entire Carlisle team is thankful for the support provided by Vitro management, our employess, suppliers, and industry partners following the incident last August,” said Carlisle plant manager Tom Abbas in a press release. “I’m very proud of how everyone at Carlisle rose to the occasion to maintain the integrity of the plant and expediate the cold repair. It’s great to have the plant at full capacity again.”

The return of Line 1 marks the restoration of 640 short tons of production per day for Vitro, the company says. Line 1 will initially focus on producing the low-oiron Starphire Ultra-Clear glass by Vitro, while Line 2 will continue to produce clear glass.

The fire occurred on August 17, 2017. Firefighters from six counties, and 42 engines total, responded and heavy black smoke could be seen for several miles around the area.

All employees were accounted for and sent home, a spokesperson said. One employee was taken to the hospital for observation due to smoke inhalation.