Orioles trade reliever Brad Brach to Braves

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have continued to part way with their veteran players.

On Sunday, the team dealt P Brad Brach to the Atlanta Braves for $250K in International Signing Slot money.

Brach, 32, had spent the past 4.5 years in Baltimore and flourished, posting a 2.99 ERA over his 327.2 innings with the team. He also won 27 games and notched 32 saves as an injury replacement or fill-in.

Brach would have become a free agent at season’s end, so the Orioles made sure they got something instead of Brach just leaving at season’s end.

Now, Brach goes from the worst team in baseball to Atlanta, where the team is in the midst of a chase for the division crown.