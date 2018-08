Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY -- The "Pedaling 4 Paws" event kicked off Monday morning in Gettysburg.

The annual charity bike ride helps animal shelters throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania.

The cyclists will end Monday's trek at the Civil War Museum in Harrisburg. This is the ninth consecutive year the event has been held.

The six-day bike ride will end in Honesdale, Wayne County on August 4.