PennDOT: 11 Central PA roads remain closed due to last week’s flooding

HARRISBURG — While most of the flood-related issues on major roadways have been addressed, there are still 11 state roads in Central Pennsylvania that remain closed, according to the latest numbers released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Most of the closures are on low-volume roads, PennDOT says. In Dauphin County, Powells Valley Road and Hoy Road remain closed, while Snyder Road in Lebanon County is closed as well.

The other roads are in York County, and some will require extensive work by maintenance crews before they re-open, PennDOT says.

With the exception of Route 616, most of the York County roads still closed also carry low traffic volumes, according to PennDOT.

To keep up to date on the latest road conditions, visit 511pa.com.