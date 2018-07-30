× Phillies acquire IF Asdrubal Cabrera from Mets

PHILADELPHIA– With just days remaining before MLB’s Trade Deadline, the Phillies made a move to bolster their lineup.

The team acquired IF Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets on Friday in exchange for pitching prospect Franklyn Kilome.

Cabrera, 32, has primarily played second base for New York this season, but is also able to play third base and shortstop as well.

He is expected to bolster the Phillies’ lineup, as he has already totaled 18 HR’s and 58 RBI’s with a .277 average so far in 2018.

A switch hitter, Cabrera is in the final year of his contract.

Kilome was ranked among the Phillies’ top prospects, and had made it to AA Reading this season.

He put up mixed results there, which may have ultimately led to his departure.