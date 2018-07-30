× Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred last week in Lititz.

Police say a legally parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was traveling east through the 100 block of Owl Hill Road. The crash occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

The striking vehicle is believed to be a silver-colored Volkswagen, according to police.

Police add that the Volkswagen would be missing the passenger side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information should contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or submit a tip here.