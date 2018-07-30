× Police searching for missing Harrisburg man suffering from dementia

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who is reportedly suffering from severe dementia.

William Howze, 69, was reported missing Saturday. He was last seen in his apartment on the 100 block of Walnut Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. Saturday morning, his caretaker returned to the apartment at about 7:30 a.m. and found Howze was missing.

Howze is described as a black male, about six feet tall and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray flannel shirt and black pants. Police say he is easily startled and can be verbally and physically combative.

Anyone who has seen Howze or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.