× Police seek help in identifying Harrisburg robbery suspect

HARRISBURG — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday morning at a corner store on North 17th Street.

According to Harrisburg Police, the suspect entered the Min & Jay corner store at about 9:56 a.m., took the owner behind the counter at gunpoint, and demanded money, threatening to shoot her if she did not comply. After taking approximately $200 in cash, the suspect left the store.

Police are seeking the identity of the man in the photo, whom they believe is the suspect in Sunday’s robbery. Police also believe he may have robbed the same store in May.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male, please contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.