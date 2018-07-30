× Red Lion fire company warns residents of phone scam

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Red Lion fire company is warning residents of a scam in which people are impersonating firefighters to get money.

According to a release from the Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1 in Red Lion, the firefighters have received several phone calls inquiring about a phone solicitation.

In those phone calls, scammers were asking for donations and used the company of the Red Lion Fire Department of Firefighters.

When the scammers are refused, they reportedly become verbally abusive to people.

The Leo Independent Fire Engine Co. No. 1 wants residents to know that they do not conduct any form of solicitiation for funds by phone calls and would never hire anyone to conduct a fundraiser by phone.

Anyone with questions or concerns, you can feel free to contact the station at 717-244-8811.