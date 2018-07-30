Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the week, but only a few possible on Monday

T-STORM CHANCES RETURN: It’s been a nice break from the wet weather, but thunderstorm chances return for the week ahead. Monday is dry with a good amount of sunshine to start. Temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s a bit humid, and it does stay that way through the rest of the day. Clouds build through the afternoon, and some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. This chance is greatest along the western half of the region, especially later during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 80s. Conditions dry fast for the night, though an early evening shower can’t be entirely ruled out. Lows fall into the 60s. Tuesday brings a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on shower and thunderstorm coverage.

MORE OF THE SAME MIDWEEK: The shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the middle to the end of the week. It’s important to note that some heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring a return to some areas of flooding, but it would be more isolated than last week should this happen. Otherwise, it’s more of the same Wednesday. Some periods showers and thunderstorms are likely. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, and it’s muggier. Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again on Thursday. Depending on coverage, afternoon temperatures could be slightly lower than Wednesday. Friday brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still brings some small thunderstorm chances, but it’s also warmer and a bit muggier. Saturday brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday looks even drier, but a couple thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. Readings are back into the upper 80s, but a few locations could flirt with 90 degrees.

Have a great Monday!