State officials warn of high number of positive West Nile Virus samples

YORK, Pa. --- State officials say West Nile Virus cases are popping up more than usual.

Neil Shader with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said they're seeing a higher number of positive cases in mosquitoes and birds this year compared to recent years.

He said it's primarily due to the rainy, wetter weather conditions this season.

The DEP has two main points for protection:

First, if the weather doesn't permit long pants and sleeves, get bug spray that contains DEET.

Officials said the mosquitoes known for carrying West Nile Virus are most prevalent at dusk and dawn.

Standing water is also a top concern, especially with the recent flooding.

He said to empty places that can hold water such as buckets, bird baths, kiddie pools and gutters.

Also, take notice if mosquitoes are swarming you around your home.

"Mosquitoes are very weak fliers. They can't go very far so as our program guys like to say: if you're feeding them, you're breeding them which means if they are around biting you, it means they're coming from somewhere near, near-by," said Shader.

Officials say their was the first "probable" case of West Nile Virus in a person in the state last week in the southwest part of Allegheny County.

Officials say the most common symptoms of West Nile Virus are flu-like symptoms.

In worst case scenarios, it can attack the brain and cause serious health complications.

If you have concerns about mosquitoes in your area, officials say visit their website here.