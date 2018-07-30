× ‘The Philly Special’ becomes the next great gender reveal

PHILADELPHIA– Just when you thought you had seen it all…

Gender reveals have become a big trend over the past few years, with a couple revealing to the world the gender of their baby through some sort of surprise, revealing either blue for a boy or pink for a girl.

Of course, there have been some classic gender reveal videos, with a few including some minor injuries and others that end up being all-around failures.

Now, one group of guys have taken the gender reveal to a whole new level after combining it with “The Philly Special”, otherwise known as the trick play that ended with Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Nick Foles catching a touchdown in the team’s Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots.

A Twitter user named “Donny Football” shared the video below that has been viewed over 180,000 times:

The Philly Special reveal! pic.twitter.com/a6rKSdn2Jk — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 30, 2018

Obviously, this couple will have a baby girl, and used some Philadelphia Eagles’ inspiration to reveal it to the world.