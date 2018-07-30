× Three Dauphin County-owned bridges remain closed due to nearby roadway damage

HARRISBURG — The Dauphin County Commissioners Office announced Monday that three county-owned bridges remain closed.

“Inspection teams from Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. engineers have determined that most Dauphin County-owned bridges can reopen, while a few others remain closed due to nearby roadway damage,” Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III said in a release.

Bridges that remain closed:

Fiddlers Elbow Road Bridge – over the Swatara Creek between Derry and Lower Swatara townships. A bridge inspection is being performed today. The bridge is expected to be reopened by mid-morning on July 31.

Ridge Road Bridge – over the Armstrong Creek in Halifax Township. While no damage was found to the bridge, the span is closed because of damage to the approaching roadway.

Engle Road Bridge – over the Conewago Creek between Londonderry and Conoy townships. Although the bridge was not damaged, the span is closed due to damage to the approaching roadway.