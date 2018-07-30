× Water main break prompts boil-water advisory for certain areas of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster issued a boil-water advisory Monday for some residents of Valley Forge Road, Saratoga Road, Yorktown Road and Colonial Manor Drive.

The advisory is in place because of a water main break, the city says.

The notice is for customers residing at:

1689, 1683, 1677, 1684, 1690 and 1696 Valley Forge Road

459 Saratoga Road

501, 511, 517, 523, 510, 516, 522, and 528 Yorktown Road

1673 and 1679 Colonial Manor Drive

The water system in the affected areas may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop in water pressure with parts of the system. The loss of pressure due to the water main break could create conditions that allow contamination to enter the distribution system due to back-flow by back pressure or back-siphonage, the city says. While there’s no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, there’s achance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system.

Therefore, the city says, affected customers are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking it, or use bottled water. Customers should use boiled or bottled water to make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth, and prepare food until further notice.

The City of Lancaster is working to repair the broken water main and will inform the affected customers when their water is safe to drink without boiling.

For more information, contact the City of Lancaster Water Department: Water Quality Laboratory at (717) 291-4818 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.