Woman allegedly maintained premises in Harrisburg for purpose of drug distribution

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman was charged Friday with maintaining a drug-involved premises, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Between November 2017 and December 2017, 19-year-old Phiniqua Moore allegedly maintained a premises on Hunter Street in Harrisburg for the purpose of distributing cocaine base and marijuana, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrisburg City Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.