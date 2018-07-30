Woman found unconscious in vehicle with toddler next to her, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Monday after police say she was found unconscious in the driver’s side seat of a vehicle with a 3-year-old child next to her.

Police allege that Ashlea Bernard, with a last know address of East Greenville, Montgomery County, was holding a syringe and in possession of heroin. Police discovered Bernard and the vehicle at the Ephrata Walmart.

Bernard is set to be arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, plus two outstanding arrest warrants: one from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s and another through the Berks County Sheriff’s, according to police.

The child was turned over to Lancaster County Children and Youth.