× Work on Route 17 bridge over Bixler Run in Perry County to begin August 13, PennDOT says

PERRY COUNTY — Construction on the bridge carrying Route 17 (Blaine Road) over Bixler Run in Northeast Madison Township is expected to begin the week of August 13, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge will close while replacement work is underway, PennDOT says. Drivers will be detoured along Route 274 (East Main Street), Shermans Valley Road, and Airport Road (State Route 3007).

The work is expected to be finished by late October, though unfavorable weather or unforeseen activities could change the schedule, PennDOT says.

The replacement project is one of 558 being done under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, in which PWKP will finance, design, replace and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The partnership allows PennDOT to replace bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing the impact on motorists.