Airline reports plane accident in Durango, Mexico

Aeromexico said Tuesday it is aware of an accident involving one of its planes flying from Durango, Mexico, to Mexico City.

The nation’s transport minister said 97 passengers and four crew were on the flight.

Aeromexico said it is working to obtain more details.

The accident happened close to Guadalupe Victoria International Airport, said the airport, which is closed.

Durango’s governor said he has asked emergency officials to respond to the scene.

“Officially there are no figures of injured or deceased,” said Gov. José R. Aispuro.

Durango is more than 550 miles northwest of Mexico City.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.