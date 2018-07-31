× Bank asking federal court to let it repossess vehicles from now-bankrupt Worley & Obetz

LANCASTER COUNTY — S&T Bancorp Inc. is asking a federal court to let it repossess seven vehicles from now-bankrupt Worley & Obetz.

In a court filing made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District, S&T said that it loaned the then-Lancaster County-based company $4 million and an additional $638,194.89 for vehicles, which were purchased between January and April of 2018.

Central Penn Business Journal was first to report on the filing.

The vehicles include: a 2007 Heil Tanker (fuel truck), two 2019 Peterbilts (heavy-duty tractors), two 2018 Ford 350 pickup trucks and two 2019 Heil Tank Trailers (used to haul fuel), the filing noted.

The company defaulted on the $252,210 loan for the two heavy-duty tractors and has yet to pay for the others, the filing added.

Worley & Obetz shut down in June — laying off more than 200 workers — after the company’s CEO was involved in potentially fraudulent activity.