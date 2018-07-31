× BBQ & Bluegrass Festival in Silver Spring Twp. canceled due to weather

MECHANICSBURG — Silver Spring Township announced Tuesday that the BBQ & Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for Sunday, August 5, has been canceled.

“This event has been (canceled) due to impending weather forecasted in the days leading up to the event, as well as the rain received in the last week,” the township said in a release.

The event was to take place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Willow Mill Park in Mechanicsburg.

The township added, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We look forward to having this event next year on Sunday, August 4, 2019.”