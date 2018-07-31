× Cumberland County will spray for mosquitoes Wednesday in Carlisle, Mechanicsburg areas

CARLISLE — The Cumberland County Vector Control Office will conduct a mosquito prevention spraying Wednesday in parts of the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg boroughs and areas of East Pennsboro, Silver Spring, Monroe and South Middleton townships, the agency announced Tuesday.

The ultra-low volume spraying will issue a treatment of DeltaGard ULV, which is labeled for use around humans and animals. It will have little impact on other insects, Vector Control says. The spraying is aimed at reducing the population of mosquitoes, which can carry the West Nile Virus.

Residents can help control mosquito populations by removing any stagnant water on their property. Vector Control recommends draining stagnant water every five days. Water sources that cannot be drained can be treated with mosquito dunks or bits that contain Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which kills mosquito larvae. These products are labeled for use around humans and pets, and can be found at hardware and other local retailers.