Federal judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that blocks the distribution of plans that would allow people to print 3D guns.

The plans were supposed to go online Wednesday.

BREAKING: Federal Judge just issued a temporary restraining order blocking the federal government from allowing the distribution of downloadable #3DGuns. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) July 31, 2018

This comes two days after the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office called for an emergency hearing on the issue, specifically for its residents. The Office asked for an order to block a website — run by Defense Distributed — that allows people to download the plans from being accessible in the Commonwealth.

At the hearing, Defense Distributed agreed to block Pennsylvania IP addresses for a few days until a formal hearing could be held, CNN reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.