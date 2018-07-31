× Harrisburg man accused of raping woman

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a woman on July 13, according to Harrisburg Police.

Michael Ray Wright, 33, is charged with rape — forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual assault — forcible compulsion, indecent assault — forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment in the incident.

According to police, Wright met the victim at a Harrisburg bar after closing time. He proceeded to hang out with the victim and her friend for a few hours, after which the friend dropped off Wright at the victim at a residence on the 600 block of Oxford Street, police say.

Once at the residence, police say Wright demanded oral sex from the victim. When she refused an attempted to leave, Wright began hitting her, according to police. He allegedly told the victim she could leave after he was finished having sex with her, then raped her. The victim ran from the home after the alleged rape occurred and was taken to a nearby hospital by a bystander. She was then transported to Hershey Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of her injuries, police say.