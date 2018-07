× Harrisburg woman accused of stealing $631 worth of items from Macy’s, Victoria’s Secret

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old Harrisburg woman has been charged with stealing merchandise from two stores at the Harrisburg Mall on the 3400 block of Paxton Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Aysia Warren was charged with retail theft after police say she stole $631.31 worth of items from Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret on July 23.