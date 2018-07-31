× Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years for firing gun during 2017 robbery

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 12 years in prison for firing a gun during a robbery last year on the 100 block of South Christian Street, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Elias R. Brown pleaded guilty in May to felony charges of robbery, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm without a license in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 14, 2017.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced Brown to a term of six to 12 years in prison.

According to testimony, Brown and two juvenile suspects — who were also charged in the incident — robbed a male victim, taking Timberland boots, cash, and a denim jacket. During the robbery, Brown fired five rounds from a .40-caliber Glock. No one was struck.

Reinaker, while ordering sentence, said it was Brown who held the gun and presented the biggest threat to the victim’s safety.