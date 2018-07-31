× Lititz Police receive approval to reintroduce K9 program

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lititz Borough Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received approval from the Lititz Borough Council to reintroduce the K9 program.

The department’s previous program was in use from 1997 until 2010, which included K9’s Duke and Reky. The K9’s within the program searched for drugs, apprehended offenders, located missing people and served as a community relations took to strenthen its partnership with the community.

The department is asking for contributions from the public as the program was supported by donations.

“This great program was supported 100% by the generous donations of people like you, who graciously invested in public safety,” the department said in a release. “We certainly understand that many peoples’ situation may not allow them to contribute. We are once again looking for partners to help provide funding to start and maintain this program. Any amount will go a long way and will be used in some way to advance this program.”

Donations can be made by sending a check to the Borough of Lititz K9 Fund, 7 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543.

The department plans on introducing other ways to donate in the near future: patch sales, t-shirts sales, GoFundMe page or LititzPD.org.

You can stay up-to-date by checking out the department’s Facebook page.