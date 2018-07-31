A dreary Tuesday may lead to more wet weather, your full forecast on First at Four

Orioles deal Jonathan Schoop to Brewers, reports say

Posted 4:40 PM, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:50PM, July 31, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JULY 21: Jonathan Schoop #6 of the Baltimore Orioles turns a double play in the fourth inning during MLB game action as Kendrys Morales #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base at Rogers Centre on July 21, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have dealt second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports.

In exchange for the 2017 All-Star, Baltimore will receive Milwaukee infielder Jonathan Villar and two minor leaguers: No. 7 prospect Luis Ortiz (RHP) and No. 14 prospect Jean Carmona (SS).

Schoop, 26, had been on a tear as of late. In the month of July, he hit .360 with nine home runs — including shots on five consecutive days — and 19 RBIs.

He has a career average of .261 with the Orioles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available. 