Orioles deal Jonathan Schoop to Brewers, reports say

BALTIMORE — The Orioles have dealt second baseman Jonathan Schoop to the Milwaukee Brewers, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports.

In exchange for the 2017 All-Star, Baltimore will receive Milwaukee infielder Jonathan Villar and two minor leaguers: No. 7 prospect Luis Ortiz (RHP) and No. 14 prospect Jean Carmona (SS).

Schoop, 26, had been on a tear as of late. In the month of July, he hit .360 with nine home runs — including shots on five consecutive days — and 19 RBIs.

He has a career average of .261 with the Orioles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.