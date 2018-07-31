× O’s reportedly trading Kevin Gausman to Atlanta Braves

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are reportedly trading Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple media reports.

No details have been released pertaining to what or who Baltimore will be receiving in exchange for the right-hander.

Gausman, 27, was selected fourth-overall by the Orioles out of Louisiana State University in 2012. He made his debut less than a year later.

In six seasons, Gausman went 39-51 with a 4.22 ERA.

On Sunday, Baltimore dealt right-handed reliever Brad Brach to the Braves.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.