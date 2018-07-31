× Phase-in of Dry Leaf Medical Marijuana starts Aug. 1 at dispensaries

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Wolf Administration today announced that the dry leaf form of medical marijuana will be phased in at dispensaries starting Aug. 1 at 16 locations and expanding to 28 locations the following week.

“The dry leaf form of medical marijuana provides a cost-effective option for patients, in addition to the other forms of medication already available at dispensaries,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It’s important to note that not all dispensaries will have this medication on Aug. 1 and patients can visit our website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov to see when their local dispensary will have it available. It’s also important to talk with your doctor or the medical professional at the dispensary to see if the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is an option for you. Dispensaries will continue to have other forms of medical marijuana, such as oils, pills, topicals, etc. available.”

Sales will begin Aug. 1 at the following dispensaries:

· Columbia Care, 1790 North Keyser Avenue, Scranton;

· Cresco Yeltrah, 201 Pillow Street, Butler;

· Cresco Yeltrah, 2116 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh;

· CURE Pennsylvania, 1866 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster;

· Liberty, 8900 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia;

· Ilera Healthcare, 420 Plymouth Road, Plymouth Meeting;

· Keystone Canna Remedies, 1309 Stefko Boulevard, Bethlehem;

· Keystone Center Integrative Wellness, 1490 High Street, Williamsport;

· Keystone Shops, 367 South Henderson, King of Prussia;

· Organic Remedies, 4425 Valley Road, Enola;

· Restore Integrative Wellness, 957-963 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia;

· RISE, 801 South Front Street, Steelton;

· RISE, 2108 West 8th Street, Erie;

· Solevo, 5600 Forward Avenue, Pittsburgh;

· TerraVida Holistic Centers, 1626 Old York Road, Abington; and

· TerraVida Holistic Centers, 249 Planebrook Road, Malvern.

The following dispensaries will have medication by Aug. 8:

· CURE Pennsylvania, 500 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville;

· Beyond/Hello, 2412 Durham Road, Bristol;

· Liberty, 2030 West Main Street, Norristown;

· Justice Grown, 7B Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville;

· Keystone Shops, 420 West Lancaster Avenue, Devon;

· Knox Medical, 648 Frederick Street, Hanover;

· Mission Pennsylvania II, 2733 West Emmaus Avenue, Allentown;

· Organic Remedies, 900 Wayne Avenue, Chambersburg;

· PA Natural Medicine, 2105 North Atherton Street, State College;

· RISE, 872 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle;

· TerraVida Holistic Centers, 64 North Main Street, Sellersville; and

· The Healing Center, 799 West Chestnut Street, Washington.

The department encourages those with a medical marijuana ID card to contact their local dispensary prior to visiting to be sure the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is available.

“It’s vital for patients to remember that the dry leaf form of medical marijuana is available for vaporization only,” Dr. Levine said. “It is illegal to smoke the medication. Please make sure that when transporting your medication, you keep it in the original container and have your medical marijuana ID card with you.”

More than 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, with more than 30,000 who have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program, with more than 700 approved as practitioners.

The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016. Since that time, the department has:

· Completed temporary regulations for growers/processors, dispensaries, physicians, patients, and laboratories, all of which have been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin;

· Issued Phase I permits to grower/processors and dispensaries;

· Developed the Medical Marijuana Physician Workgroup;

· Convened the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board;

· Approved six training providers for physician continuing-education;

· Approved four laboratories to test medication before it is delivered to patients;

· Launched registries for patients and caregivers, as well as practitioners;

· Registered more than 52,000 patients for the program;

· Approved 29 dispensaries and 12 grower/processers to begin operations;

· Continued to work with permittees to ensure they will be operational; and

· Issued Phase II permit applications for grower/processors and dispensaries.

The Medical Marijuana Program offers medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a practitioner’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Law.

For more information about medical marijuana, visit www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov or follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE: PA Department of Health