Phillies make a deadline deal, land catcher Wilson Ramos from the Rays for a player to be named later

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have made a move at the non-waiver trade deadline, grabbing catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand.

The player the Phillies will eventually give up is not one of their top 30 prospects, MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo added.

Source: Ramos to Phillis is a done deal. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

Source: Rays getting a PTBNL from Phillies for Ramos. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

I am told the Phillies will not be giving up a member of their Top 30 prospects list. https://t.co/GI3WM7WM5n — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 31, 2018

Though he is currently on the disabled list with a strained hamstring and is expected to be out of action for another week or so, Ramos is a two-time All-Star and will be expected to add some offensive punch to the Phillies’ lineup. Ramos, 30, is batting .297 with a .346 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage over 315 plate appearances this season. He has 14 home runs and 14 doubles.

The Rays were likely swayed to make the deal because Ramos will become a free agent at the end of the season. He’s at the end of a two-year deal and is earning $8.5 million this season.