Pirates make a deal, adding right-hander Chris Archer in swap with Rays

PITTSBURGH — Wait, the Pittsburgh Pirates are buyers at the trade deadline?

That’s a switch.

The Pirates reportedly have a deal in place to send prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later to Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Chris Archer, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Pittsburgh’s top third-base prospect, Ke’Bryan Hayes, is reportedly not part of the deal, according to ESPN reporter Jerry Crasnick.

Archer, 29, is a two-time All-Star with a 3.69 career earned run average in 117 career starts. He averages 9.7 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings. This season, Archer has a 3-5 record with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts for the Rays. He has 102 strikeouts in 96 innings.

Archer is scheduled to make $6.25 million this season and $7.5 million next season, with club options worth $9 million in 2020 and $11 million in 2021. He signed a six-year, $25.5 million contract extension with Tampa in 2014.