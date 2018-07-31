Plenty of clouds and some afternoon showers for Tuesday

DREARY DAY WITH SOME SHOWERS: Shower and thunderstorm chances continue throughout Central PA on Tuesday. Skies are cloudy to start on this Tuesday, with morning lows beginning in the 60s. It’s hazy to start, with some areas of fog too. An isolated light shower or two is possible, perhaps a few drizzly areas. Either way, bring the umbrella as you step outside! The rest of the day brings a better chance for some showers, especially during the late afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out. Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on showers. Some showers linger through the night. Some haze and fog are possible again in some spots. Expect lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MORE OF THE SAME: The shower and thunderstorm chances remain for the middle to the end of the week. It’s important to note that some heavy thunderstorms could bring a return to some areas of flooding, but it should be more isolated than last week should this happen. Otherwise, it’s more of the same Wednesday. Some showers and thunderstorms are likely. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy downpours would be the primary threats. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, and it’s muggier. Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again on Thursday. Depending on coverage, afternoon temperatures could be slightly lower than Wednesday. Friday brings the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend still brings some small thunderstorm chances, but it’s also warmer and a bit muggier. Saturday brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday looks even drier, but a couple thunderstorms can’t be entirely ruled out. Readings are back into the upper 80s, but a few locations could flirt with 90 degrees. Monday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again, and there’s the chance for a couple thunderstorms.

Have a great Tuesday!