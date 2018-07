LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a pair of suspected shrimp snatchers.

Police say the two suspects entered a Weis Markets store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike Monday at 8:10 a.m. and stole several bags of frozen shrimp, valued at $211.79.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit a tip via Crime Watch.