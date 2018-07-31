× Schoop dealt to Brewers for major league infielder, two prospects

BALTIMORE — The Orioles’ final move before the nonwaiver trade deadline expired Tuesday involved second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Schoop, 26, was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for six-year veteran Jonathan Villar and two prospects, Luis Ortiz and Jean Carmona.

Villar, a second baseman, has spent the past three years with the Brewers. In 87 games this season, the 27-year-old batted .261 with 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs. He also recorded 22 RBIs.

Ortiz, Milwaukee’s seventh-best prospect, according to MLB.com, made 11 starts for Double-A Biloxi in 2018. The 22-year-old right-hander had a 3.71 ERA and recorded 65 strikeouts. Carmona, an 18-year-old infielder, batted .239 with eight doubles, three triples and four home runs — while also driving in 24 runs — for Rookie-level Helena. He was the Brewers’ 14th-best prospect.

Schoop, 26, had been on a tear as of late. In the month of July, he hit .360 with nine home runs — including shots on five consecutive days — and 19 RBIs. The Curacao native has a career average of .261 with the Orioles.

