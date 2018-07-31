Shower and thunderstorm chance increases Wednesday; some storms could be strong to severe

KEEP THE UMBRELLA NEARBY

We keep the umbrella nearby for more unsettled weather. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday and the rest of the week. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The area is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather. That is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Damaging wind and heavy downpours are primary threats. Areas of flooding would be more isolated than last week and will depend on where thunderstorms develop. Readings are in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms return Thursday. Temperatures top out in the lower and middle 80s. While coverage is not as widespread, there is still a threat for a few showers or thunderstorms to end the week. Friday high temperatures are in the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Unfortunately, a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible during the afternoon Saturday. It is warmer and muggier with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Other than a couple of afternoon thunderstorms, Sunday is drier, hotter and stickier with temperatures around 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

Drier air works in leaving only a stray thunderstorm chance for Monday. It is a hot and muggy day. Afternoon temperatures top out around 90 degrees once again. A better threat for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday. Highs are in the middle and upper 80s.

