Suspects attempted to steal $190 worth of health and beauty items, police allege

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from Weis Markets in Lancaster Township.

Police allege that the two individuals took $194.31 worth of health and beauty items Monday afternoon. Store personnel intervened and obtained the items but the suspects fled, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.