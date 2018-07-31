× West York man facing charges after allegedly threatening paramedic on way to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A West York man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a paramedic and becoming combative after being found unconscious.

Shawn Handy, 18, is facing aggravated assault, harassment and disorderly conduct among other related charges for the incident.

On July 24, EMS were dispatched to the first block of N. Seward Street for a reported overdose.

Upon arrival, personnel found Handy with an altered level of consciousness, according to the criminal complain.

At that time, Handy was being carried out of the bathroom by family members, and EMS requested that he be put down.

After examining him, EMS found a smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Handy’s mouth.

Paramedics began patient care when Handy became verbally combative and threatened a paramedic.

On the way to the hospital, Handy allegedly became more combative and attempted to leave his seat belts.

According to the paramedic, the aggression lasted the entire ride to the hospital.

Now, Handy is facing charges.