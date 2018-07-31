Wolf administration issues 13 grower/processor permits for Phase II of state’s Medical Marijuana Program
HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that 13 entities received grower/processor permits for Phase II of the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.
“In Phase I of the program, we built a framework to give patients access to medical marijuana,” Dr. Levine said. “In this next phase, Phase II, we are fully implementing the program to expand access to this medication to every part of the state. This medication is vital to Pennsylvanians suffering from one of the 21 serious medical conditions allowed under the law and we need to ensure they have access to it close to their homes.”
The department has made applicant information, score cards and a table of the Phase II grower/processor permittees available at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.
The 13 permits were issued to:
Highest Scoring
PennAlt Organics Inc
Southeast Region
DocHouse LLC
Agri-Kind LLC
Northeast Region
Pier Cove LLC
PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC
Southcentral Region
Green Leaf Medicals, LLC
Whole Plants LLC
Northcentral Region
INSA, LLC
Parea BioSciences, LLC
Southwest Region
Maitri Genetics, LLC
Hanging Gardens LLC
Northwest Region
Calypso Enterprises, LLC
FarmaceuticalRx, LLC
The Department anticipated making redacted Phase II grower/processor permittee applications available by November 2018. The Department anticipates making all remaining Phase II redacted grower/processor applications available at a later date.
More than 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, and more than 30,000 of those patients have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program and, of those, more than 700 have been approved as practitioners.