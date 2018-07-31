× Wolf administration issues 13 grower/processor permits for Phase II of state’s Medical Marijuana Program

HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration announced Tuesday that 13 entities received grower/processor permits for Phase II of the state’s Medical Marijuana Program.

“In Phase I of the program, we built a framework to give patients access to medical marijuana,” Dr. Levine said. “In this next phase, Phase II, we are fully implementing the program to expand access to this medication to every part of the state. This medication is vital to Pennsylvanians suffering from one of the 21 serious medical conditions allowed under the law and we need to ensure they have access to it close to their homes.”

The department has made applicant information, score cards and a table of the Phase II grower/processor permittees available at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov .

The 13 permits were issued to:

Highest Scoring

PennAlt Organics Inc

Southeast Region

DocHouse LLC

Agri-Kind LLC

Northeast Region

Pier Cove LLC

PharmaCann Penn Plant LLC

Southcentral Region

Green Leaf Medicals, LLC

Whole Plants LLC

Northcentral Region

INSA, LLC

Parea BioSciences, LLC

Southwest Region

Maitri Genetics, LLC

Hanging Gardens LLC

Northwest Region

Calypso Enterprises, LLC

FarmaceuticalRx, LLC

The Department anticipated making redacted Phase II grower/processor permittee applications available by November 2018. The Department anticipates making all remaining Phase II redacted grower/processor applications available at a later date.

More than 52,000 patients have registered to participate in the medical marijuana program, and more than 30,000 of those patients have received their identification cards and are able to visit a dispensary to purchase medical marijuana. More than 1,000 physicians have registered for the program and, of those, more than 700 have been approved as practitioners.