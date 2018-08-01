Cat, chicken found ‘huddled together’ as wildfire burns California neighborhood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews helping fight the Carr Fire in Northern California’s Shasta County came upon an unlikely pair of survivors in one neighborhood — a cat and a chicken.

Both animals were found at the doorway of a home, “huddled together for safety and support,” firefighters said. The cat and chicken both had burn injuries.

“Grass Valley firefighters found a dish and provided the two newfound friends with fresh water,” Grass Valley Fire Fire Chief Mark Buttron wrote in an online post.

Firefighters found an animal carrier to house the two on the way to the SPCA (they rode in the same crate, of course).

Both the cat and chicken are expected to make full recoveries.

Officials said Wednesday that the Carr Fire was the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history.