Do you need to report suspected abuse of a minor? Here’s what to do:

HARRISBURG — If you or someone you know needs to report suspected abuse of a minor, here’s what to do, according to an infographic released Wednesday by the Diocese of Harrisburg:
- Call the toll-free PA Child Abuse Hotline (800) 932-0313
- Report suspected abuse of a minor by a church official, employee or volunteer by calling the diocesan toll-free hotline at (800) 626-1608
- Email reports to ReportAbuse@hbgdiocese.org
It is important to report suspected abuse with both law enforcement and the diocese.
