Flooding concerns continue with more showers and thunderstorms threatening Thursday

SHOWERS & STORM CHANCES CONTINUE

Showers and thunderstorms expected through early evening before tapering off late. It’s a muggy evening with temperatures falling from the 80s into the 70s. Overnight, hazy, foggy areas are possible into the morning. Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms, capable of heavy downpours, are possible again Thursday. This heightens concerns for flooding. The flood risk is elevated for most of the area so A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Central PA through Friday morning. Highs top out in the lower 80s. We still need to carry the umbrella for Friday for just a few showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon readings once again top out in the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend is looking drier, yet still quite muggy. It is warmer too. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Temperatures warm to the middle and upper 80s. Sunday looks drier, but a couple of thunderstorms could still pop up. Afternoon temperatures climb to the upper 80s. A few spots may top out at 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

Monday is mainly dry, except for a stray thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. It is muggy and very warm with highs near 90 degrees. The sticky weather hangs around for Tuesday. There is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms too. A small shower and thunderstorm chance continues Wednesday, otherwise, it’s humid, and temperatures drop back to the middle and upper 80s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist