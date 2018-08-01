Food & Drinks for the Summer with Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first day of August and before we know it, summer will be over! So we want to throw one last bash with our favorite party expert, Renee Patrone, the Founder and CEO of Party Host Helpers on the beautiful deck at a Keystone Home in York County.

Today Renee showed us how to throw one last epic summer party before the leaves start to change color and snow is on the ground!

First up, we are talking about food and we really love these bunless burger bites. If you are still working on your summer body, it eliminates the carbs and leaves all the flavor! Make the burgers ahead of time – before the party starts – and don’t forget you can customize these with veggie burgers or turkey burgers too.Then have all the toppings from the pickles to the tomatoes to the lettuce – you can get your guests involved and they can build their own with a skewer or already have some pre-made and ready to go!

And what is more summer, than pineapple! So, we are incorporating this fun fruit into a yummy drink – a pineapple mojito. We’re going to add some mint, lime and sugar and start to muddle away. Add rum, pineapple juice, ice and shake it up! Add a little bit of club soda and then your garnishes – the perfect cocktail for your summer party.