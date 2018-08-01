× Former PLCB Director of Marketing sentenced to probation, house arrest in honest services fraud scheme

HARRISBURG — Almost three years after pleading guilty to a scheme to defraud the state, its citizens and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) of their right to his honest services as a public official through bribes, kick-backs and concealing information, James Short — the PLCB’s former director of marketing and merchandising — has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Short, who served in his position from approximately 2003 to 2012, faces two years’ probation and six months of house arrest, U.S. Attorney David Freed announced.

Between 2002 and 2012, the now-53-year-old Harrisburg resident received benefits from a distributor and a manufacturer of alcoholic beverages sold in stores across the state, Freed said. The benefits included all-expense paid golf trips, cash, gift cards and meals.

Short supervised the process of recommending to the PLCB which new products should be sold and what products should no longer be sold in Pennsylvania’s 500 state-run liquor stores, according to Freed.